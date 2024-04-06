Sam Elliott Could Return for Road House 2, Says Director

Assuming Amazon gives a greenlight to Road House 2, there is a tailor-made role for OG cast member Sam Elliott . The original movie arrived in 1989 and has become a defining guilty pleasure action flick . The mix of Patrick Swayze's performance as Dalton, the great fight scenes, quotable dialogue and much more have given the movie a lasting legacy.

Road House 2024 cast Jake Gyllenhaal, who took over the Dalton role and while this new take is faithful to the 1989 movie, it adds some fun new elements of its own. Amazon's Road House is a huge hit too, with the streamer claiming it has pulled in 50 million viewers during its first two weekends (via THR). Those are the kinds of numbers that all but guarantee a sequel, though one has yet to be confirmed

