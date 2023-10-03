Sam Bankman-Fried warned Caroline Ellison ‘I don’t feel happiness’ in list of pros and cons to dating him: book

SBF’s family, Anthony Scaramucci among possible trial witnesses: prosecutor

Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-lover may be star witness at his NYC trial starting this week Bankman-Fried’s trial started this week in Manhattan federal court as the 31-year-old former crypto whiz kid is facing a slew of federal charges over allegations he embezzled funds from customers at FTX to plug losses at Alameda.

“There’s a pretty decent argument that my empathy is fake, my feelings are fake, my facial reactions are fake. I don’t feel happiness. What’s the point in dating someone who you physically can’t make happy?” he also pondered.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-lover Caroline Ellison may be star witness at his NYC trial starting this week “Telling me that he felt conflicted about having sex with me, then having sex with me, then ignoring me for a few months,” the book claims she wrote. headtopics.com

She could be the star witness during her ex-lover’s high profile trial, one former senior counsel at the US Securities and Exchange CommissionShe could be the star witness during her ex-lover’s high profile trial, one former senior counsel at the US Securities and Exchange Commission told The Post this week.

The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tips

Read more:

nypost »

| WSJ News Exclusive | When Caroline Ellison Met Sam Bankman-FriedIn an exclusive excerpt from his new book ‘Going Infinite,’ Michael Lewis offers an intimate look at the tumultuous early days of the relationship between the two figures at the center of the fraud trial over the collapse of FTX.

| Play it again, Sam: Inside Bankman-Fried’s last year in the crypto gameFTX founder Bankman-Fried is the subject of Michael Lewis’s new book, “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon.”

The scariest thing about prison for Sam Bankman-Fried is the lack of internet.Michael Lewis, interviewed on his time with Sam Bankman-Fried, says:

The 5 weirdest Sam Bankman-Fried stories Michael Lewis told to '60 Minutes'CBS's '60 Minutes' aired an interview with Lewis on Sunday night, in which Lewis delved deep into Bankman-Fried's history and psyche, and revealed juicy...

Sam Bankman-Fried not allowed to blame FTX counsel in opening statement, judge rulesJury selection for Bankman-Fried’s trial will begin on Tuesday and could stretch into the remainder of the week.

Sam Bankman-Fried considered paying Trump $5 billion not to run for office, Michael Lewis claimsMichael Lewis said the founder of failed crypto exchange FTX had looked into paying Donald Trump not to run for president.