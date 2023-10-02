Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to pay Donald Trump $5B to not run for president again: biographer

Trump arrives in court to face judge in NY fraud caseFTX sex orgies, role-playing and board games: Ex-employee responds to wild claims at doomed office digs“The Big Short” author was among those who got to know Bankman-FriedFTX sex orgies, role-playing and board games: Ex-employee responds to wild claims at doomed crypto digs

“The Big Short” author was among those who got to know Bankman-Fried FTX sex orgies, role-playing and board games: Ex-employee responds to wild claims at doomed crypto digs It wouldn’t have been the first time Bankman-Fried spent his money lavishly on political contributions, having allegedly made more than 300 illegal political donations in the name of FTX staffers, according to court documents.Prosecutors said he used $100 million in stolen FTX deposits to fund those donations, which he hoped would spur the passage of crypto-friendly legislation.

Read more:

nypost »

| Play it again, Sam: Inside Bankman-Fried’s last year in the crypto gameFTX founder Bankman-Fried is the subject of Michael Lewis’s new book, “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon.”

Rise, fall of Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX at center of Michael Lewis' new bookAuthor Michael Lewis met with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried more than 100 times. Lewis breaks down the crypto superstar’s rise and fall in his new book, “Going Infinite.”

The scariest thing about prison for Sam Bankman-Fried is the lack of internet.Michael Lewis, interviewed on his time with Sam Bankman-Fried, says:

The 5 weirdest Sam Bankman-Fried stories Michael Lewis told to '60 Minutes'CBS's '60 Minutes' aired an interview with Lewis on Sunday night, in which Lewis delved deep into Bankman-Fried's history and psyche, and revealed juicy...

Sam Bankman-Fried opposes Ukraine FTX victim testifying remotely, lawyers tell trial judgeThe former FTX CEO's criminal trial is due to begin on Tuesday.

Trump arrives in court to face judge in NY fraud caseFTX sex orgies, role-playing and board games: Ex-employee responds to wild claims at doomed office digs

Sam Bankman-Fried may face ‘very long sentence’ if convicted, judge warns, wanted to pay Donald Trump $5 billion in exchange for not running for president again, according to biographer Michael Lewis.

It’s unclear if the 31-year-old crypto kingpin — a prolific donor to the Democratic Party before his company imploded last fall — ever actually offered up the bribe.

“The Big Short” author was among those who got to know Bankman-Fried

before the FTX implosion while conducting research for his book on Bankman-Fried, “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon” — which is set to be released on Tuesday.

Lewis said during a “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday that the “number that was kicking around when I was talking to Sam about this was $5 billion,” adding, “Sam wasn’t sure that number came directly from Trump.”“Why didn’t it happen? He [Bankman-Fried] didn’t have $5 billion anymore,” bestselling author Michael Lewis said during a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday.Reps for Trump couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.It’s unclear where the $5 billion figure came from, Lewis said, noting that “Sam wasn’t sure that number came directly from Trump.”Lewis continued: “They were still having these conversations when FTX blew up,” though Bankman-Fried ultimately didn’t follow through with the 10-figure offer because federal prosecutors dropped a multi-count indictment on the fraudster one month after

FTX sex orgies, role-playing and board games: Ex-employee responds to wild claims at doomed crypto digs

In the end the bestselling author told “60 Minutes” interviewer Jon Wertheim that a transaction was never completed because “he [Bankman-Fried] didn’t have $5 billion anymore.”

“That only shocks you if you don’t know Sam,” Lewis added.

It wouldn’t have been the first time Bankman-Fried spent his money lavishly on political contributions, having allegedly made more than 300 illegal political donations in the name of FTX staffers, according to court documents.Prosecutors said he used $100 million in stolen FTX deposits to fund those donations, which he hoped would spur the passage of crypto-friendly legislation.

Bankman-Fried’s illicit politically-driven handouts are among seven counts spanning wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering that the former FTX will face when his highly-anticipated trial begins on Tuesday.

Michael Lewis reports that Sam Bankman-Fried considered paying Donald Trump not to run for president. He even got a number: $5 billion, but never learned if it was a serious figure that came from Trump himself.Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan denied Bankman-Fried’s request, saying he was a flight risk. Prosecutor Danielle Kudla also argued that Bankman-Fried had “ample opportunity to prepare for trial” during the nearly eight months he was free on bail at his parents’ Palo Alto, Calif., home.Lewis’ book on the rise and fall of Bankman-Fried, “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon,” will be released on Oct. 3 — the day the former-billionaire’s highly-anticipated fraud trial kicks off.

He faces a statutory maximum of 110 years in prison, though any sentence would be determined by Kaplan based on a range of factors and he would likely get far less.Bankman-Fried’s parents signed a $250 million bond agreeing to keep their son on house arrest at their California home while he awaited trial, but after Kaplan found out he likely tampered with witnesses at least twice — including by sharing former Alameda chief executive officer Here's why you should order groceries with FreshDirect: Fall offerings

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to Bluey

You need to get your hands on these 14 October new product launches — holiday gifts to beauty

Gift what they really want: A gift card to their favorite store for easy shoppingFTX sex orgies, role-playing and board games: Ex-employee responds to wild claims at doomed office digs

Finance experts’ crucial advice for Americans who want to buy homes and ‘bloody Sunday’

Derek Hough reveals future family plans after marrying Hayley Erbert

‘Proud’ Tori Spelling’s eldest children look ‘all grown’ up in homecoming photo

The Top 5 Performances from Week 4 of the NFL Season

"Why didn't it happen? He [Bankman-Fried] didn't have $5 billion anymore," bestselling author Michael Lewis said during a"60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday.It's unclear where the $5 billion figure came from, Lewis said, noting that"Sam wasn't sure that number came directly from Trump."Lewis' book on the rise and fall of Bankman-Fried,"Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon," will be released on Oct. 3 -- the day the former-billionaire's highly-anticipated fraud trial kicks off.

Retired couple spent almost 500 days at sea after booking 51 straight cruises because it's cheaper than retirement home