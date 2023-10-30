Sam Bankman-Fried Trial: FTX Founder Testifies For Third Day

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that most of the FTX founder's proposed testimony on the involvement of FTX lawyers in his decisions and actions couldn’t be said in front of a jury.

The ruling was a blow to Bankman-Fried, whose defense team had hoped to argue that the lawyers' involvement showed he was acting in good faith in circumstances that prosecutors have alleged were crimes.

Bankman-Fried is on trial facing several fraud charges for his role in the collapse of his crypto exchange. He has pleaded not guilty.This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: WSJ »

Sam Bankman-Fried's perspective on FTX fallSam Bankman-Fried took the stand this week to testify is his ongoing criminal trial in the Southern District of New York. Read more ⮕

Key takeaways from Sam Bankman-Fried’s first days on the witness standSam Bankman-Fried’s casual wardrobe and wild curly hair were a subject of discussion in court on Friday. Read more ⮕

Who is Tiffany Fong? Meet the Crypto Influencer in the Center of Sam Bankman-Fried StormWhile under house arrest, Sam Bankman-Fried met with the internet personality Tiffany Fong over ten times hoping she'd tell his side of the story. Did his plan backfire? Read more ⮕

SBF takes the stand, ‘buy Bitcoin’ searches soar and other news: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 22-28Sam Bankman-Fried testifies in court, searches for ‘buy Bitcoin’ surge, and Gemini sues Genesis over collateral. Read more ⮕

SBF paints alternative view of his knowledge of the Fiat@ account in courtBankman-Fried denied knowing specific details regarding the existence of the 'fiat' liability at the heart of the trial. Read more ⮕

FTX Customers Should Recoup Most Of Their Losses, Unless IRS Bigfoots ThemI report on all things crypto and oversee the Forbes Crypto Confidential newsletter and the annual Forbes Blockchain 50 list that features billion-dollar leaders in distributed ledger technology. I also edit the magazine's Buy, Hold, Sell column and co-edit the Forbes 30 Under 30 Finance list. Read more ⮕