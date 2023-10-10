Sam Bankman-Fried trial: former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison to testify

Sam Bankman-Fried’s former love interest and CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, is expected to testify in court, potentially revealing detailed information on the fraudulent use of customer funds.for former FTX exchange CEO Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried continues on Oct. 10, with all eyes on the testimony from key witness Caroline Ellison.

Ellison is a former romantic partner of SBF and the former CEO of the FTX-affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research, which also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2022. Given Ellison’s former positions, she was a part of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle. In her testimony, prosecutors and the presiding judge over the case, Lewis Kaplan, expect her to provide details regarding the shuffling of customer funds between FTX and Alameda Research.

Shortly after both pleaded guilty, on Dec. 22, they were hit with additional fraud charges by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

