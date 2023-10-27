Sam Bankman-Fried testifies lawyers were involved in key FTX decisions

<p>NEW YORK — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testified on Thursday at his fraud trial outside the jury's presence that lawyers at his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange were involved in key deci

</p><p>But on cross-examination by prosecutors, Bankman-Fried often struggled to point to specific conversations in which lawyers approved his actions. U.S.

Read more:

KSLcom »

Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers reveal his planned testimony in FTX fraud trialBankman-Fried faces seven criminal counts, including wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, that could land him in prison for more than 100 years. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried could take stand at fraud trial over FTX collapseSam Bankman-Fried could take the stand at his fraud trial as soon as Thursday, when prosecutors are set to finish presenting their case accusing the founder of now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX of stealing billions of dollars from customers. Read more ⮕

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried plans to testify at his fraud trial in New York CityAttorney Mark Cohen said during a conference call between lawyers and the Manhattan federal court judge that Bankman-Fried will take the stand after three other defense witnesses testify beginning Thursday. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried will take the stand in FTX trial: here are the stakesFormer FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to take the stand as early as Thursday and offer testimony in his own defense in his trial on federal fraud and conspiracy charges. Read more ⮕

LIVE: Sam Bankman-Fried Prepares to Testify Today in FTX Fraud TrialNikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried trial live updates: FTX founder expected to testifyFormer FTX exec rips SBF's spending as 'excessive' Read more ⮕