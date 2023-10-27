Sam Bankman-Fried Tells Jurors He Didn’t Commit Fraud

Sam Bankman-Fried made a direct appeal to jurors who will decide his fate, testifying Friday that he made mistakes large and small while running crypto exchange FTX but didn’t defraud customers out of billions of dollars.

Taking the witness stand in his own defense, Bankman-Fried sought to portray himself as a well-meaning entrepreneur who set out to improve crypto markets and unintentionally did “the opposite of that.”This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

Read more:

WSJ »

Sam Bankman-Fried’s testimony to challenge government claims, lawyer tells judgeFormer FTX CEO SBF outlines upcoming testimony in a letter to Judge Kaplan. The defense seeks approval for counsel’s involvement, industry practices, and Mr. Bankman-Fried’s intentions on crucial dates to counter government allegations and prior witness statements. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried Says FTX Actions Were Guided by LawyersFTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is on trial for fraud and conspiracy charges after the collapse of his crypto empire last year. WSJ’s Alexander Osipovich breaks down what happened to FTX and what to look for as the trial unfolds. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried says lawyers involved in key decisions before FTX collapseFormer FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried testified Thursday without the jury present as the judge weighed whether to permit his testimony about the role of FTX lawyers in key decisions. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried is going to talk himself right into jailSomehow, the least suspicious parts of his defense are the 288 auto-deleting Signal conversations. Read more ⮕

Sam-Bankman Fried Takes the Stand In Court, But With No JuryCrypto Blog Read more ⮕

SBF on the stand: Sam Bankman-Fried thought taking FTX deposits through Alameda was legalSam Bankman-Fried (SBF) took the stand on Thursday, October 26, though in a trial court with the jury not present as Judge Kaplan thought it should no Read more ⮕