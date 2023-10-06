Sam Bankman-Fried stole customer funds from the beginning of FTX, exchange's co-founder tells jury

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, June 15, 2023, in New York. Bankman-Fried authorized the illegal use of FTX customers' funds and assets to plug financial gaps at an affiliated hedge fund from the exchange's earliest days, FTX's co-founder Gary Wang told a New York jury on Friday, Oct.

“FTX was not fine,” Wang said, referring to the now-infamous tweet that Bankman-Fried wrote only a few days before the exchange filed for bankruptcy in November 2022. Wang was FTX's chief technology officer and is part of what has been referred to as the “inner circle” of FTX executives who have agreed to testify against Bankman-Fried in exchange for leniency in their own criminal cases. He is expected to finish his testimony Tuesday. Wang has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, securities and commodities fraud as part of his agreement with prosecutors.

Alameda took advantage of its unlimited withdrawal capabilities and lines of credit from the start, Wang said, in the forms of cryptocurrencies as well as dollars. Initially it was only a few million dollars but grew over the years. headtopics.com

The relationship was effectively a two-way street, where the exchange could help out the hedge fund and vice versa as FTX quickly grew between 2019 and 2022.

The losses at Alameda reached as much as $14 billion in the months leading up to the exchange’s bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried and Wang discussed solutions to the problems at Alameda in the summer of 2022, including shutting down the hedge fund, but by then it was too late.FTX filed for bankruptcy Nov. 11. headtopics.com

Following this exchange, Wang contacted the FBI on Nov. 17, saying he knew what he had done was wrong and he wanted to avoid a long prison sentence for his crimes.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Gary Wang, a FTX Founder, Says Sam Bankman-Fried Steered Misuse of FundsMr. Wang is one of three key witnesses who pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate against Mr. Bankman-Fried, the onetime crypto mogul on trial for fraud.

Did Sam Bankman-Fried Have Intent to Defraud FTX Investors?Laura Shin is a crypto journalist, host of the Unchained podcast, and author of “The Cryptopians: Idealism, Greed, Lies, and the Making of the First Big Cryptocurrency Craze” (Public Affairs, 2022).

Sam Bankman-Fried ordered ‘special privileges’ for Alameda account on FTX — Gary WangFormer FTX CTO Gary Wang took the stand on Oct. 6, reportedly admitting Alameda Research had special privileges at FTX ordered by then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Sam Bankman-Fried directed financial crimes and lied about it, FTX co-founder testifiesGary Wang returned to the witness stand on Friday to testify against fellow co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange.

Sam Bankman-Fried: Government going after two luxury jets linked to disgraced FTX founderBarnini Chakraborty is the senior investigations reporter at the Washington Examiner. She has previously worked at Fox News as a senior features and politics reporter. She's also worked at Fox Business as a field producer and at Dow Jones. She began her career at the Augusta Chronicle in Georgia.

Sam Bankman-Fried Ordered ‘Special Privileges’ for Alameda, FTX Co-Founder Gary Wang TestifiesDanny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.