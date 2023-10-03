Sam Bankman-Fried sports new, neat hairdo as fraud trial kicks off with jury selection

Anna Wintour’s staff fumed SBF will ‘never step foot in fashion again’ after rejecting Met Gala invite: bookSam Bankman-Fried paid Tom Brady $55M for a week of work, author says: ‘Tom adored him’he stole billions in consumer...

The former billionaire – known for years for his unkempt, curly locks and de-facto uniform of a T-shirt and cargo shorts – sported a new, neatly coiffed hairdo and a gray suit and striped tie as jury selection in his fraud trial kicked off in Manhattan federal court.

At one point in the proceeding, Bankman-Fried, 31, stood up and smiled at prospective jurors, as Judge Lewis Kaplan asked whether any of them recognized the ex crypto golden boy, who is now being held at a Brooklyn jailA prosecutor with US Attorney Damian Williams’s office also revealed that the feds did not have any meaningful discussions with Bankman-Fried about a possible plea deal — despite...

The judge ended the day with a pool of 50 prospective jurors – from which 12 jurors and six alternates will be selected for the trial. The progress came despite a couple of the possible panelists expressing concern about fairly judging the fallen crypto magnate based on negative dealings with digital currency. headtopics.com

