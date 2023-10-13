Sam Bankman-Fried's legal team moves to pursue theory on FTX terms of service

Lawyers petitioned the court to allow them to question witnesses for the prosecution based on FTX’s terms of service, as well as preclude testimony from “lay fact witnesses”.In an Oct. 12 filing in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, SBF’s legal team said the motion was aimed at addressing “address certain evidentiary issues” in the ongoing criminal trial.
According to Bankman-Fried’s lawyers, prosecutors intended to call witnesses and establish their “understanding and expectation” of how their deposits at FTX would be used. Defense lawyers claimed that regardless of users’ understanding of FTX’s terms of service, “compliance with those terms is a defense to the charged offense”.
"t is the defense's position that the rights and obligations of parties to a commercial relationship are not established by their expectations and understandings for purposes of the misappropriation theory of the federal fraud statutes," said the filing,
The defense anticipates asking witnesses who were customers and investors of FTX and lenders to Alameda questions designed to elicit testimony about the factors they considered material in entering the arrangements and transactions at issue in this trial.
