Sam Bankman-Fried's legal team moves to pursue theory on FTX terms of service

Lawyers petitioned the court to allow them to question witnesses for the prosecution based on FTX’s terms of service, as well as preclude testimony from “lay fact witnesses”.In an Oct. 12 filing in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, SBF’s legal team said the motion was aimed at addressing “address certain evidentiary issues” in the ongoing criminal trial.

According to Bankman-Fried’s lawyers, prosecutors intended to call witnesses and establish their “understanding and expectation” of how their deposits at FTX would be used. Defense lawyers claimed that regardless of users’ understanding of FTX’s terms of service, “compliance with those terms is a defense to the charged offense”.

“t is the defense’s position that the rights and obligations of parties to a commercial relationship are not established by their expectations and understandings for purposes of the misappropriation theory of the federal fraud statutes,” said the filing,... headtopics.com

The defense anticipates asking witnesses who were customers and investors of FTX and lenders to Alameda questions designed to elicit testimony about the factors they considered material in entering the arrangements and transactions at issue in this trial.

Oct. 12 filing by Sam Bankman-Fried's team team in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Source: PACER Defense lawyers petitioned the court to allow them to question witnesses for the prosecution based on FTX’s terms of service, as well as preclude testimony from “lay fact witnesses”. headtopics.com

Read more:

Cointelegraph »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Star witness Caroline Ellison says FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hoped to be US president somedayFTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried could face decades in prison if he is convicted of charges lodged against him.

FTX hacker moves $120M amid Sam Bankman-Fried trial: ReportThe 72,000 ETH stolen from FTX last year has woken up for the first time since the hack, with transactions coming just amid SBF’s trial.

Star Witness: Sam Bankman-Fried’s Plan to Unlock Frozen Chinese FTX FundsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Star Witness: Sam Bankman-Fried’s Plan to Unlock Frozen Chinese FTX FundsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried was a no-good, very bad exCaroline Ellison is driving that story home at the trial of her ex-boyfriend and former boss, facing the possibility of her own 110-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to seven counts of fraud and conspiracy.

SBF Trial: What's Happening Today at FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's TrialFTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is on trial for fraud and conspiracy charges after the collapse of his crypto empire last year. WSJ’s Alexander Osipovich breaks down what happened to FTX and what to look for as the trial unfolds.