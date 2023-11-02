Sam Bankman-Fried’s Actions Were Either “a Pyramid of Deceit” or “Not a Crime”

Drawing on exhibits and excerpts of testimony from the trial, Roos described a “pyramid of deceit built on a foundation of lies and false promises.” SBF, in Roos’ telling, was just in it for the money—and despite all the crypto jargon, what he did to get it was commit some old-fashioned crimes. Theft, lies, deception, greed: SBF knew he was stealing customer funds from FTX and that it was wrong, Roos said, yet did it anyway, figuring he could “talk his way out of it.

So, what happened? “The defendant was motivated by greed and ambition.” Where did the money go? “To investments, to purchases, to expenses, to donations.” Who was responsible? “The defendant.” After the lunch break, Roos then went over the seven charges Bankman-Fried is facing, along with the bits of evidence he said backed them up.

And that was it: “Nothing wrong with that.” On to Thursday, when we’ll probably get a prosecutorial rebuttal. And then it’s in the jury’s

United States Headlines Read more: SLATE »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNNBRK: In closing arguments, lawyers spin a tale of two very different Sam Bankman-FriedsAttorneys gave their closing arguments Wednesday to the jurors who will decide Sam Bankman-Fried’s fate, offering two diametrically different versions of the collapse of his crypto empire.

Source: cnnbrk | Read more ⮕

VERGE: This review of two Sam Bankman-Fried books is absolutely worth your time.One of the books, Zeke Faux’s Number Go Up, was given to Bankman-Fried on the witness stand yesterday (He did not recall anything he was quoted as saying, naturally). The author of the other, Michael Lewis, was sitting in the gallery.

Source: verge | Read more ⮕

COINTELEGRAPH: Sam Bankman-Fried lawyers pitch for changes to judge’s jury instructionThe Defense team cited several examples of other cases from the United Kingdom in a last bid to help its client get a not guilty verdict.

Source: Cointelegraph | Read more ⮕

ALLSIDESNOW: Sam Bankman-Fried pressed in court over past commentsUS prosecutors have pounced on public statements made by Sam Bankman-Fried as they cross-examined him about the collapse of his crypto empire. They...

Source: AllSidesNow | Read more ⮕

COINDESK: Sam Bankman-Fried Is Back on the Hot Seat; How Could AI and Blockchain Work Together?FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be back on the stand again Tuesday for more cross-examination in his criminal trial. Katten partner and co-chair for the firm's financial markets and regulation practice group Dan Davis weighs in.

Source: CoinDesk | Read more ⮕

COINDESK: SBF TRIAL Podcast 10/31: Was Sam Bankman-Fried Taking the Stand a Huge Mistake?Listen to the latest SBF trial updates by the CoinDesk Podcast Network.

Source: CoinDesk | Read more ⮕