Sam Bankman-Fried just like Bernie Madoff, Cardano founder says

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has likened former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to infamous American fraudster Bernie Maddoff and accused the media of giving the former FTX CEO a 'free pass'.

Bernard Lawrence Madoff was the mastermind behind the largest known Ponzi scam in history, estimated to be worth $64.8 billion. At one point, Madoff served as the Nasdaq stock exchange's chairman. Hoskinson said that the media’s attention to SBF, despite public evidence about SBF and FTX being involved in misappropriating and stealing customer funds, shows how corrupt the whole system has become.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post on Oct. 9 Hoskinson lashed out at the media frenzy around SBF after the FTX collapse. Hoskinson first called out author Michael Lewis whose book on SBF has gained a lot of media traction just days leading up to the former FTX CEO’s trial, labeling it an 'apology tour'. headtopics.com

The Cardano founder noted that there seems to be a “group of people who want to get a public exoneration for SBF,"“We saw this with the kid gloves treatment by the New York Times and now a book that's an apology tour. It's extraordinary to me that the Bernie Madoff of my generation is getting a free pass from the media.

FTX was the third largest crypto exchange at the time of its crash in November 2022, having raised a multi-million funding round in the first quarter. SBF at the time blamed external market conditions and liquidity crunch for the downfall. However, as multiple United States enforcement agencies began investigations into the failed crypto exchange, they reflected a very different picture. headtopics.com

As a result of the probes, Bankman-Fried was charged with seven counts of conspiracy and fraud related to the fall of FTX, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Judge Lewis Kaplan is overseeing the case.began last week.

