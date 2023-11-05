Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Potential Prison Sentence for Collapse of Crypto Empire

Sam Bankman-Fried could face more than 100 years in prison after being convicted on seven charges related to the collapse of his crypto empire. Some legal experts predict he'll get less than that, as federal sentencing guidelines are 'sky-high.' But others compare him to Bernie Madoff, who was sentenced to 150 years for defrauding investors in his Ponzi scheme.

The question of how long he'll remain in prison, however, is one that Judge Lewis Kaplan will spend the next few months deliberating by himself. Kaplan is straightforward and has no patience for pageantry in his courtroom. If a witness is deliberately avoiding a question, or an attorney is being redundant and sloppy in his cross-examination, Judge Kaplan is quick to admonish the offender and set the conversation back on course. He also has no problem calling out members of the gallery for chewing gum in his courtroom. The judge's lack of patience with Bankman-Fried during the defendant's four days on the stand was obvious to anyone who was there — or who later read the transcript. The 31-year-old graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology was a sight to behold on the stand. Under direct examination, he would sometimes rush through convoluted, repetitive and contradictory sentences. 'I'm not giving a legal interpretation of this. I'm just giving, as best I can, what my memory is.

