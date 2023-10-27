Sam Asghari Reacted To Britney Spears's Book

Sam Asghari Finally Responded To Britney Spears’s Memoir, And Here’s What His Reaction Might Tell Us About Their Divorce13-year conservatorship, aren’t portrayed so well in the book, Britney only has nice words to say about Sam, describing him as a “gift from God.”At one point, she reflects on when she and Sam first crossed paths in 2016, recalling that she was “instantly smitten” and that their chemistry was “insane.”“I have an appreciation for how stable he is,” Britney writes.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” her lengthy Instagram caption began as she confessed that she “couldn’t take the pain anymore.”“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!” she continued.

Reports Claim That Sam Asghari Would "Disappear For Months" At A Time During His Marriage To Britney Spears, Days After She Admitted She Tried To Be "Strong" For "Way Too Long"

