Salvage Crews Begin Removing Containers from Dali Ship Trapped in Patapsco River

Salvage crews have started removing containers from the Dali container ship, which has been stuck in the Patapsco River since it crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge two weeks ago. The containers are being moved by barge cranes. The ship and its containers were en route to Sri Lanka from the Port of Baltimore when the accident occurred. Cleanup crews have been working to evaluate and remove the wreckage from the ship and the river.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has stated that the recovery efforts will be done in phases, including clearing the debris, moving the ship to shore, and rebuilding the bridge. The priority is to locate and remove the bodies of the construction workers who lost their lives in the collapse

