Salvador Dalí | Artnet

(1931), arguably his best known work, visually manifests the strangeness of time, showing clocks melting in an idyllic landscape. “One day it will have to be officially admitted that what we have christened reality is an even greater illusion than the world of dreams,” he once reflected. Born Salvador Domingo Felipe Jacinto Dalí i Domènech on May 11, 1904 in Figueres, Spain, he displayed a great aptitude for the visual arts as a teenager.

Dabbling in various projects throughout his long career, in 1942 he published the book. A mixture of self-aggrandizing confessions and sadistic fantasies about his childhood, the book further outlined the artist’s outlandish persona. However, his pronounced sense of ego was not always unfounded, as evinced in his works inclusion in Alfred Hitchcock’s famous dream sequence from the film(1945). Dalí died on January 23, 1989 in his hometown of Figueres, Spain.

United States Headlines Read more: artnet »

Fairhead Fine Art on ArtnetFairhead Fine Art offers a wide selection of artworks by leading artists. Explore upcoming exhibitions, events, and art fairs at Fairhead Fine Art. Contact the gallery directly for inquiries regarding specific works of art. Read more ⮕

Galerie Deschler on ArtnetGalerie Deschler offers a wide selection of artworks by leading artists. Explore upcoming exhibitions, events, and art fairs at Galerie Deschler. Contact the gallery directly for inquiries regarding specific works of art. Read more ⮕

Francis Bacon | ArtnetFrancis Bacon was an Irish artist and one of the most unique, engaging figurative painters to emerge during the post-war period. His grotesque imagery—contorted limbs, howling mouths agape, blood—served as method of exploring nihilism and death at a time when Europe had been repeatedly savaged by war. Read more ⮕

Dorothea Tanning | ArtnetDorothea Tanning was an American artist best known for her Surrealist paintings. Tanning often used her own dreams as inspiration, as seen in her self-portrait Birthday (1942), in which the artist stands bare-breasted with a griffin-like creature on the floor before her. Read more ⮕

Bitcoin-friendly El Salvador can become 'Singapore of the Americas': VanEck advisorVanEck strategy advisor Gabor Gurbacs says Bitcoin-friendly El Salvador could become the “Singapore of the Americas” and expects a wave of new investment capital and immigration to flow into the country in the coming years. Read more ⮕

El Salvador pro-Bitcoin president Nayib Bukele launches re-election bidEl Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele has officially launched his re-election bid for the country’s next election in 2024. However, critics argue the Bitcoiner is violating El Salvador’s constitution. Read more ⮕