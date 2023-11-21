Saltburn: A Psychological Thriller with Twists and Turns

“We dress for dinner here,” explains Felix Catton, played by Jacob Elordi, in the trailer for Saltburn. With a shrug and an air of insouciant ennui, he then mutters, “It’s like, ‘black tie.’” Doesn’t your family put on formalwear to eat?Inside the confines of the film’s titular country estate, fashion is just one of the many ways the Cattons maintain an appearance of the status quo—and their place of privilege within it.

Written and directed by Emerald Fennell (also writer-director of 2020’s Promising Young Woman), the film follows working-class outsider Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) as an invitation to summer at Saltburn sweeps him up into the family’s madness. Critics have been calling this film a psychological thriller, but Saltburn is much more than that. It’s sexy, comedic, perverse, mysterious, and has more twists and turns than a 17th-century hedge maz





