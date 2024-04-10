Salt Lake City Welcomes IOC Delegation for 2034 Winter Games Bid

Representatives of the International Olympic Committee visited Salt Lake City to assess its suitability for hosting the 2034 Winter Games . They were impressed by the state-of-the-art Rice-Eccles Stadium and other venues, including the proposed Olympic Village and the Delta Center .

Local leaders expressed their excitement and showcased the city's readiness and public support for the Olympics. The IOC delegation seemed positive about Salt Lake City's bid.

Salt Lake City IOC Winter Games 2034 Bid Venues Olympic Village Delta Center

