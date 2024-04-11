Salt Lake City Shows Strong Support for Bringing Back Winter Games in 2034

Salt Lake City remains one of the few places where Olympic fever still burns strong as officials express support for bringing back the Winter Games in 2034. The city has preserved facilities and public enthusiasm from the 2002 Winter Games , showcasing its long-term strategy to remind residents of their Olympic pride.

With the pool of potential hosts shrinking and climate change affecting suitable sites, Salt Lake City stands out as a strong candidate.

