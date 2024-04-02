Salt Lake City Council Considers Shutting Down Street to Prevent Illegal Dumping

Salt Lake City Council members may decide to shut down a street in Salt Lake City to prevent it from being used as an illegal dump site. One of the last remote areas of the city at 7200 West, just South of I-80, is a hot spot where people dump trash and hazardous materials. It's on the outskirts of town, a place many may not think is even part of the city.

“Yeah, Salt Lake City is big! It goes basically all the way until the lake and the mountains meet up at Tooele county,” said Salt Lake City Transportation Director Jon Larsen. As growth and development keep moving West, undeveloped areas have shrunk. "A lot it is toxic, it’s stuff that, I think they’re dumping it there because I don’t think they want to pay the extra fees to properly dispose of it at the landfill,” said Larsen. Taxpayers are on the hook to pay city crews to clean up the mess. Last year approximately 250 tons of waste were collected, costing the city roughly $65,00

