FILE - Author Salman Rushdie attends the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala Thursday, May 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)that left him blind in his right eye and with a damaged left hand."Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder" will be published April 16.

“This was a necessary book for me to write: a way to take charge of what happened, and to answer violence with art,” Rushdie said in a statement released Wednesday by Penguin Random House. Last August, Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and abdomen by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. Thecalling for Rushdie's death over alleged blasphemy in his novel"The Satanic Verses," the writer lived in isolation and with round-the-clock security.

He had also said that he was struggling to write fiction, as he did in the years immediately following the fatwa, and that he might instead write a memoir. Rushdie wrote at length, and in the third person, about the fatwa in his 2012 memoir “Joseph Anton. headtopics.com

“This doesn’t feel third-person-ish to me,” Rushdie said of the 2022 attack in the magazine interview. “I think when somebody sticks a knife into you, that’s a first-person story. That’s an ‘I’ story.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

