Sales in alternative revamp for TIM could raise at least 16 billion euros

The sales are the key planks of a revamp plan put forward by Former TIM deputy general manager Stefano Siragusa and London-based investment firm Merlyn Advisors, representing shareholders owning a total of under 3% of TIM and challenging the phone group's project to sell its landline grid.

Under this alternative scheme, dubbed TimValue, TIM would retain its entire fixed network business as well cloud and digital services operations, while selling its Italian retail business and its prized Brazilian subsidiary to cut its heavy debts.

The group of investors would be ready to raise its shareholding to over 5%, if needed, in order to be able to call an extraordinary shareholders meeting to vote on the matter, Siragusa said in an interview with financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore."The real issue is to involve as many shareholders as possible in a project different from that proposed by management," he said, adding the plan was"solid" both financially and industrially.

The challenge plan comes after U.S. fund KKR made a binding offer for TIM's grid that valued it at around 23 billion euros, including debt and some variable components. TIM directors will on Friday begin assessing the bid by KKR and Vivendi has called on the board to fully examine the TimValue proposal before any decision, a letter seen by Reuters showed.We encourage you to use comments to engage with other users, share your perspective and ask questions of authors and each other.

United States Headlines Read more: INVESTINGCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COLLIDER: Tim Burton’s Films Are Ultimately Always About Tim Burton, and That’s OkayFrom Edward Scissorhands to Beetlejuice, Tim Burton is hyperfixated on the idea of his image as a quirky outsider artist.

Source: Collider | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Nio's stock bounces after October EV sales jump 60%Li Auto October sales surge 4-fold, XPeng sales rise nearly 4-fold

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

COMINGSOONNET: Tim Matheson Bio (2023): Wife, Height, Age, Zodiac Sign, Net Worth & KidsFans of Tim Matheson might be interested to know more about the actor. Here are all the major details, from his height to his net worth.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: DuPont’s stock down 1.5% after sales miss and guidance that lags consensusCiara Linnane is MarketWatch's investing- and corporate-news editor. She is based in New York.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

INVESTINGCOM: Paycom Software hit with six downgrades on lowered FY sales outlook; Shares down 36%Paycom Software hit with six downgrades on lowered FY sales outlook; Shares down 36%

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

ABC7CHICAGO: Realtors found liable in conspiracy to keep commissions for home sales artificially highA Missouri jury on Tuesday found the National Association of Realtors, a real estate industry trade group, and some residential brokerages liable for nearly $1.8 billion in damages after determining they conspired to keep commissions for home sales artificially high.

Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more ⮕