Saks CEO Marc Metrick on Luxury's Long Game

While phase one was growth, phase two was about “tilting” from customer acquisition to retention, and building loyalty and business with existing customers. “That’s where we are now…It’s about personalization. We have to take that to the next level, but not be spooky, to just serve you better and not waste your time,” Metrick said.

The luxury consumer, he suggested, is the most resilient of any consumer sector in difficult economic times. “This consumer is ‘last in, first out’ of volatile moments, which we are in right now,” Metrick said. By that he means the luxury consumer is the last to restrain their spending in tough times, and the first to get back to spending as the economy starts to improve.

“Part of what differentiates one luxury company from another is how we emerged from the pandemic. At Saks, we made certain bets. We really make bets almost in six-month increments, because that’s when we commit. And that’s when our folks are out in the market. And that’s when they’re looking at fashion and knowing what’s going to come in.

“One of the first things we did was to challenge everything we’re doing,” Metrick noted. “With new people, you challenge them, because I find the biggest value you have is the first two months on the job, before you’ve been tainted and corrupted by all of this is what works, and this is what doesn’t work.”

Any international effort will be done differently from the past. Rather than initially launching a licensed store in a mall from which Saks would collect royalties, “We would take the region as a whole, pick a partner in that region, and go digitally first into that region. We would learn, pick up the signals, get the data, and then open stores with a third party and build it that way.

