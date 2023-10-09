Saints TE Foster Moreau scores 1st TD of 2023 just 7 months after cancer diagnosis

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) spikes the ball as he celebrates after his touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.
Bringing in his first touchdown of the season would be enough reason for Moreau to celebrate, but there was more to it. Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in March, a kind of cancer that affects the lymphatic system. This was his first score since announcing the news seven months ago.
Moreau, a 26-year-old New Orleans native, is in his first season with the Saints. Previously he spent four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, who picked him in the 4th round of the 2019 draft. headtopics.com
