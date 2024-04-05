Saint James is a 130-year-old French heritage brand known for its maritime-inspired apparel. Founded in the village of Saint-James, Normandy, the brand has established itself as a symbol of authentic Parisian style, celebrated by icons and fishermen alike for its iconic Breton striped knits. The shirt is not only comfortable but also versatile. The author experimented with various styling options before deciding to wear it untucked and let its flowy silhouette take center stage.

It is effortlessly stylish, offering a relaxed look that perfectly complemented the occasion. The Ray Ban Gray Gradient Square Aviator Unisex Sunglasses from Jomashop are also mentioned, as they are cooler than the flip side of the pillow and offer serious sun protection

