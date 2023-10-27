SAG-AFTRA, studios to meet again as actors’ strike hits 106th day

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, center, speaks during a rally outside Paramount Pictures Studio on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. The film and television industries remain paralyzed by Hollywood’s dual actors and screenwriters strikes. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Using the agreement with the Writers Guild of America as a baseline, the studios had put forth a 7% increase in minimums while SAG-AFTRA reduced its request for an 11% increase to 9%, according to the entertainment trade newspaper Variety.
“We are having continued negotiations today, and we’re 100% focused on making a fair deal at the table,” Crabtree-Ireland said in an interview outside Paramount Studios where union members were picketing. “That’s where it’s going. That’s what it’s all about. headtopics.com
The studios have warned that next year’s summer blockbuster films could be postponed and television shows could be canceled if a deal is not reached in the coming week, according to Variety. The first bargaining session between the two sides since Oct. 11 was Tuesday with Disney’s Bob Iger, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, Warner Bros Discovery’s David Zaslav andNegotiators had been scheduled to meet for a second consecutive day Wednesday, but the talks were canceled to allow the union’s negotiating committee to review the latest counter-offer from the studios, according to a union statement.