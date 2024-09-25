SAG-AFTRA Strikes 'League of Legends' Over Alleged Union Busting

Actor Sena Bryer, second from left, joins other demonstrators in a SAG-AFTRA video game actor strike picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Burbank, Calif.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists called a strike against “League of Legends” on Tuesday, arguing that Formosa Interactive attempted to get around the ongoingFormosa tried to “cancel” the unnamed video game, which was covered by the strike, shortly after the start of the work stoppage, SAG-AFTRA said.

SAG-AFTRA has accused Formosa of interfering with protections that allow performers to form or join a union and prevent those performers from being discriminated against — a move the union called “egregious violations of core tenets of labor law.” “We want to be clear: Since becoming a union project five years ago, ‘League of Legends’ has only asked Formosa to engage with union performers in the U.S. and has never once suggested doing otherwise,” Riot said in an emailed statement. “In addition, we’ve never asked Formosa to cancel a game that we’ve registered.

Sag-Aftra Strike League Of Legends Video Games Union Busting

