SAG-AFTRA Awaits Response from Studios on AI Counter and Actors' Proposal

SAG-AFTRA's TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee is waiting for a response from studios regarding their AI counter and the actors' comprehensive counter proposal. Today was a day of non-talks, but sources believe that progress is being made.

