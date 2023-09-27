SAG-AFTRA and the studios to resume talks

The union representing Hollywood actors, SAG-AFTRA, has agreed to resume bargaining with the major studios more than two months after its members went on strike. Negotiations began June 7, ahead of which SAG-AFTRA secured a strike authorization from members with a 98% approval margin.

The SAG-AFTRA contract expired on June 30 and was extended through July 12, but the sides were unable to reach agreement on a new deal.

Read more:

latimes »

SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood studios to resume negotiationsThe decision to resume negotiations comes just days after WGA and Hollywood studios finally reached an agreement on a new deal, putting an end to a nearly 150-day strike.

SAG-AFTRA to resume negotiations with Hollywood studios next weekThe talks on Monday will be attended by “several executives,” according to a statement from SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

SAG-AFTRA Contract Talks Won’t Take Place At AMPTP’s Offices When They ResumeEXCLUSIVE: When SAG-AFTRA resumes bargaining with the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Monday, the talks won’t be held at the AMPTP’s offices in Sherman Oaks, CA, as …

SAG-AFTRA To Resume Negotiations With Studios Next Week Following Writers Strike EndingNow it's the actors' turn to negotiate.

SAG-AFTRA, Studios to Resume Negotiations on Oct. 2The performers union and AMPTP issued a joint statement the day the writers strike ended, saying talks were going to restart next week.

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Confirm Negotiations Begin Next WeekOfficials with SAG-AFTRA reveal they're heading back to the negotiating table next week.

, marking the first time in 60 years both unions have held work stoppages at the same time.

Negotiations began June 7, ahead of which SAG-AFTRA secured a strike authorization from members with a 98% approval margin.

The SAG-AFTRA contract expired on June 30 and was extended through July 12, but the sides were unable to reach agreement on a new deal.

The union has been pushing for an increase in minimum wages to counter the effects of inflation, higher residuals for shows on streaming platforms and greater protections related to the use of Artificial Intelligence.SAG-AFTRA also has pushed for curbs in the use of self-taped auditions, saying the practice puts undue pressure and costs on performers trying to get work.