The sun is an amazing celestial object . It is not only at the heart of our solar system and our local star, but it is fascinating and its appearance changes constantly. When observing the sun, don't look at it with the naked eyes, even through thin or thick clouds. We must emphasize the importance of using eye protection , appropriate clothing, regular sunglasses (away from observation), and sun cream.

The same can be said for audiences in snowy climes and within the Arctic Circle, where light reflecting from the sun also needs safety considerations. First of all, NEVER look directly at the sun. It may seem blaise, but the number of astronomers we know who have damaged their eyes by accidentally looking directly at the sun is as bad as it gets, so do not do it without adequate protection. One of the simplest, most atmospheric ways to observe the sun is through gaps in the trees

