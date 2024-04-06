Safety Tips for Capturing the Total Eclipse

With the highly anticipated total eclipse taking place in April, here are some safety tips and tricks to consider if you’re trying to capture the perfect photo or video of the celestial event . First and foremost, it needs to be made extra clear that it is never safe to look directly at the sun without proper eyewear, which goes for a camera lens as well. Even if you’ve purchased a solar lens for your camera, there are many different types of filters, according to Canon.

"First off, you need protective filters over all gear and eyeballs that you intend to look directly at the partially eclipsed Sun, because as long as you can see the blazing Sun's disk, it is not safe to look at. Any magnification, like a telephoto lens, binoculars, or telescopes, magnify that danger. Seriously, it's hot and dangerous, and can start fires! A solar filter reduces the brightness to safe levels," Sean Walker, an associate editor at Sky & Telescope, told FOX TV Station

