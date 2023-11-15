Construction at a parking garage in Manhattan has caused safety concerns and suspended a busy Amtrak line in New York. The construction is expected to be completed on Wednesday night, and full service on the Empire Line will resume on Thursday morning. The first train from New York Penn Station to Albany is scheduled to depart at 7:15 a.m. and arrive at 9:50 a.m. Mayor Eric Adams announced that partial service would return on Thursday and full service would be restored on Friday.

The city's Department of Buildings has confirmed the mayor's statement. Several trains scheduled for November 15th have been canceled due to the track closures on the Empire Line

Structural problems at a parking garage in New York City have created a commuter headache for Amtrak passengers traveling between the Big Apple and Albany. Service was disrupted Sunday afternoon after officials discovered a number of "structural issues" at the garage on 10th Avenue in Manhattan . Amtrak's Empire Line, it turns out, runs underneath the garage on the west side of the island, about 15 blocks north of New York -Penn Station.

Repairs have started at the parking garage located on top of an Amtrak tunnel, which has been causing train delays. The garage was built in the 1980s and is the first permanent supportive housing for a specific population. One person was injured by shattered glass after shots were fired in Manhattan . Police are investigating the incident. The weather is cold with temperatures in the 30s and 20s. There may be a stray shower in the afternoon. Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 50s. Showers are expected in areas south of New York City. The MTA chair has denied the charges made in New Jersey's lawsuit against congestion pricing, stating that it will reduce pollution.

Amtrak service remained suspended between New York City and Albany on Monday. Authorities said the problem, which started on Sunday, is all because of an unstable parking garage on West 51st Street in Hell's Kitchen.

