Safety Concerns Arise from Suburban Teenagers' Game

A game played by suburban teenagers is now drawing some very real safety concerns . The most recent incident of " Senior Assassins " happened in Gurnee on Tuesday when a concealed carry holder got involved, and police say this could've had a much worse outcome. A picture posted on Facebook by St. Charles police shows guns that aren't real, but they sure look like it. They're reminding kids to never play with such realistic guns . In St.

Charles, there have been several 911 calls from residents seeing teens in hoodies or masks sneaking around neighbors’ homes. They were apparently playing the "Senior Assassins" game - a tournament-style game where you spray water on your opponent while catching them off guard. In Gurnee on Tuesday, a group of neighboring high school students went into a restaurant wearing ski masks and holding water guns that looked real. A concealed carry holder got involved, and it could've escalated quickly. The students were apparently targeting other students there eating. Police and school districts warn this has the potential to get dangerous. "Some of these air guns, some of these water guns. If I was a police officer and one of these were pulled and pointed at me, it would be a tough decision, especially when you've got a ten, 12, 14, 16-year-old kid there that's pointing it at you. So yeah, it's a real concern," said Jeff Craig, superintendent of West Aurora School District 129. This is not a new game and not one that's only happening in the Chicago suburbs

