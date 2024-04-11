Safer Places Offer Shelter from Severe Weather in Mobile County

People in Mobile County were able to seek shelter from severe weather at designated ' Safer Places ' across the northern part of the county. These locations, such as the City of Saraland Safe House, are not staffed shelters but provide a safer alternative to being outside or in structures that are not built to withstand severe weather .

The Safer Places were operated by the Saraland Police Department, offering a refuge for individuals like Stephen Allen who lost power and sought shelter during the storm. Those planning to use the Safer Places were advised to bring necessary supplies

