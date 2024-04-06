Safe and Effective Yoga Warm-Up for Pregnancy

regnancy means experiencing constant physiological changes—not only from week to week, but even day to day. While there may certainly be excitement, there are also a lot of unknowns that can make these transitions tough. Yoga enables you to stay active and continue practicing, which can help you feel a little bit more like yourself. But if you’re brand new to yoga, then this is the perfect time to start.

Yoga during pregnancy has numerous benefits, including improved flexibility, strength, and relaxation. It can also help alleviate common pregnancy discomforts such as back pain and swelling. According to Dr. Sarah Duvall, a physical therapist and founder of Core Exercise Solutions, which specializes in pelvic floor health, prenatal, and postnatal care. “Tuning into our physical and emotional body is so important during this time, and it can help reduce stress and anxiety.” So, to help you feel confident and comfortable on the mat, we’ll break down the best way to practice this popular full-body yoga warm-up that’s safe for both you and your baby in every trimester. A full round of a sun salutation includes flowing through the following postures: mountain pose, forward fold, halfway lift, high plank, low plank, upward-facing dog, and downward-facing dog

