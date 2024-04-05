Safe Alternatives to Solar Eclipse Glasses

Due to a shortage of solar eclipse glasses, there are alternative ways to safely view the eclipse without harming your eyes. Looking directly at the sun during a partial solar eclipse can cause permanent eye damage or blindness.

Sunglasses are not sufficient protection. One safe method is to create a pinhole viewer using a cardboard box, aluminum foil, tape, and a pin or needle.

Solar Eclipse Glasses Pinhole Viewer Eye Damage Safe Alternatives

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

How to get free solar eclipse glasses for April’s total solar eclipseWarby Parker is giving away free solar eclipse glasses ahead of the April eclipse. Here's how to claim a pair.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Solar eclipse 2024: Why wearing red or green could enhance your solar eclipse experienceChoosing the right colors to wear won’t just be about looking good – there’s a science behind the reason why experts say you should think about wearing red or green.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Solar safe telescope deal: $30 saving ahead of the total solar eclipseLloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar.

Source: LiveScience - 🏆 538. / 51 Read more »