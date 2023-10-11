Sacrifice and togetherness fuels Fiji's Rugby World Cup run. It has even enchanted King Charles III

Fiji’s Levani Botia celebrates at the end of the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Fiji and Georgia at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)Fiji’s players before the start of the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Fiji and Portugal, at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse, France, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

“We have all been trying to look after him,” Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu said this week of Tuisova. “He has been sad, but he’s really strong. If it was me, I don’t know if I could do what he is doing.

This is the close-knit band of brothers England has to get past in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in Marseille on Sunday, a stage Fiji has reached for the first time since 2007 — and only the third time ever. headtopics.com

Better known for their outrageous skills and success in sevens, the rugby-obsessed Fijians — like fellow Pacific Island nations Samoa and Tonga — have long had their talent drained by Australia, New Zealand and European countries, and suffered because of a lack of access to lucrative competitions.

“The Drua was brought in to help the younger generations in Fiji, to give them a pathway to the Flying Fijians,” Fiji lock Isoa Nasilasila said, “and it’s good to see that working out.” They were battle-hardened through Drua’s matches in Super Rugby Pacific and the national team’s strong campaign of warmup games that included a first ever headtopics.com

According to World Rugby’s statistics, Fiji averaged the most turnovers won (8) in the pool stage, the second-fewest penalties conceded per game (8.8), and its scrum success (92%) was only just behind England.

It’s the all-round nature of Fiji’s threat that will worry England. Fiji’s players accepted they were gripped with anxiety in theon Sunday but that didn’t stop them advancing to the last eight, where they are likely to play with more freedom and less pressure. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

AP PHOTOS: Rugby World Cup quarterfinal lineups decided as Portugal exits in stylePARIS (AP) — The Rugby World Cup quarterfinal lineups are decided after a month of pool-stage games drew to a close with top-ranked Ireland and host France powering into the last eight with convincing victories.

Wales' Biggar fit to play Argentina in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinalsFirst-choice flyhalf Dan Biggar has recovered from a pectoral strain to be available for Wales’ Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina on Saturday in Marseille. Biggar was hurt early against Australia more than two weeks ago. He was a just-in-case reserve last Saturday and unused as Wales defeated Georgia 43-19 in Nantes to sweep all four of its pool games. When asked on Tuesday if Biggar is fit to play the Pumas this weekend, assistant coach Jonathan Thomas says, “Yes.” Wales’ other two

Smith not burdened by All Blacks-Ireland history ahead of Rugby World Cup quarterfinalAaron Smith made his New Zealand test debut against Ireland in 2012. Ireland could also be the end of his test career in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday in Paris. Recent history weighs in favor of Ireland, which has beaten New Zealand in three of their last four tests, and five of their last eight. Smith is retiring after the Rugby World Cup and he isn’t looking back for motivation or inspiration. He says, “If you’re held down by the weight of the past, you won’t be able to play we

Springboks have earned back respect from referees at Rugby World Cup, Erasmus saysOne of the surprises of the Rugby World Cup pool stage was that South Africa was the only team not to concede a yellow or red card. The defending champion Springboks were also one of the least penalized. Their 34 penaties conceded put them among the top six teams. Asked about their relationship with referees, South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says, “The first word is respect.” He isn’t kidding. Erasmus has been sanctioned by World Rugby in 2021 and 2022 for criticizing the referees o

Smart mouthguard to be adopted by World Rugby to help spot head injuriesRugby union’s world governing body has announced that it will start using smart mouthguards capable of detecting potentially injurious impacts.

Afghanistan wins the toss and bats first against India at the Cricket World CupAfghanistan has won the toss and opted to bat against an India lineup high on confidence after opening its Cricket World Cup campaign with a victory over five-time champion Australia. The tournament hosts beat Australia by six wickets in a low-scoring thriller at Chennai. Afghanistan lost its opening game to Bangladesh by six wickets in Dharamsala. Shubman Gill is sidelined again for India because of a virus, allowing left-handed Ishan Kishan continue to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharm