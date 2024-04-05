Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher File for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

Actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have both revealed they have filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. According to a joint statement shared on both Cohen and Fisher's Instagram stories, the pair "jointly filed" to end their marriage last year. The statement was written over a picture of the now former couple, posing for the camera while wearing matching all-white tennis outfits.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the statement said."In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy." Cohen met with"Hollywood lawyers late last year," but added that the pair filed for divorce in London, where they both currently live with their three children—daughters Olive and Elula and son Montgomer

