Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Announce Split After 20 Years of Marriage

In a statement released via their respective social media accounts on Friday, the couple revealed that they split last year. “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” they said in a statement shared in their Instagram Stories. “We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children.

We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.” After meeting at a party in Sydney, Australia, back in 2001, Baron Cohen and Fisher wed in 2010; they share three children. “She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party,” Baron Cohen recalled of their meet-cute in a 2020 interview with The New York Times. “I knew instantly. I don’t know if she di

