Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Announce Separation After 14 Years of Marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have separated after 14 years of marriage. The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram statement, expressing their commitment to privacy and their love for their children.

Fans have been speculating about their relationship for months.

Sacha Baron Cohen Isla Fisher Separation Marriage Privacy Children Relationship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



usweekly / 🏆 390. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen's Relationship TimelineIsla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen met at a party in 2002 and have been together ever since — all the details

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher Announce DivorceSacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are ending their marriage -- something they both just announced ... this after 14 years together.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Isla Fisher Announces Divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen After 13 Years of Marriage“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.”

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher break up after 13 years of marriageAfter more than a decade of marriage, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen shared they've filed for divorce: 'We forever share in our devotion and love for our…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher Divorce Not Related to Rebel Wilson Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher’s divorce has ‘nothing to do’ with Rebel Wilson’s memoir claims, a source tells Us Weekly

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Rebel Wilson's memoir suffers delays amid Sacha Baron Cohen harassment allegationsPublication of Rebel Wilson's memoir 'Rebel Rising' has been delayed in Australia and the U.K. because of Sacha Baron Cohen harassment allegations.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »