Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Announce Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen and actress Isla Fisher announced their divorce, filed in 2023, in a joint Instagram post shared Friday. The couple has been married for 13 years. Cohen and Fisher married in 2010 after meeting at a party in Australia back in 2002, according to reports.

The couple shares three children together. Fisher is best known for her comedy work in 'Wedding Crashers,' 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' and 'Bachelorette'.

Sacha Baron Cohen Isla Fisher Divorce Marriage Instagram Privacy Children Comedy Films

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen's Relationship TimelineIsla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen met at a party in 2002 and have been together ever since — all the details

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher Announce DivorceSacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are ending their marriage -- something they both just announced ... this after 14 years together.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Isla Fisher Announces Divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen After 13 Years of Marriage“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.”

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher break up after 13 years of marriageAfter more than a decade of marriage, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen shared they've filed for divorce: 'We forever share in our devotion and love for our…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher Divorce Not Related to Rebel Wilson Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher’s divorce has ‘nothing to do’ with Rebel Wilson’s memoir claims, a source tells Us Weekly

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Announce Separation After 14 Years of MarriageSacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have announced their separation after being married for 14 years. The couple released a joint statement on Instagram, emphasizing their commitment to privacy and their love for their children. Fans have been curious about their relationship for some time.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »