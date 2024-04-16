Saakuru Protocol Raises $2.4 Million in Funding to Accelerate Adoption in GameFi Sector

has successfully raised $2.4 million in an oversubscribed private funding round. This infusion of capital is earmarked for accelerating the adoption of the Saakuru Protocol , which has shown remarkable growth and traction in the GameFi sector.

This year, the ecosystem surrounding the Saakuru Protocol is set to expand significantly, with over 40 projects slated to go live in 2024. Among these is, which is expected to attract considerable attention. Additionally, the gaming landscape will be enriched with titles such as Crypto Run, a Made by Apes game, and Soccer Sage, a soccer betting game that promises to engage fans around the world.

