SA organizations that provide services to seniors, children could be impacted by possible federal government shutdown

Food deliveries to homebound seniors and childcare are a couple of federally funded programs that could be impacted by a possible government shutdown. “Even if we know the money is going to come at some point, any sort of interruption is, you know, always a little scary,” Myane said.

While Meals On Wheels expects to continue serving the 4,000 seniors in our area, a potential shutdown can slow cash flow for the organization.

“Purchasing food, purchasing the trays that we deliver food and paying for the gas for our vehicles. The cost of all of that stuff has gone up a lot in recent years,” Myane said. Myane said it’s concerning, but Meals on Wheels San Antonio is fortunate to have other streams of income, most of which is donated.

However, as Congress tries to create a budget, Myane hopes seniors are not on the chopping block. “If they decide to cut funding on the Older Americans Act, then that could affect our ability to serve people. We hope it doesn’t,” Myane said. headtopics.com

Officials with Head Start, an early education and family services program, said its services will not be interrupted. Rhonda Roach with Head Start San Antonio said their program is lucky because its budget begins earlier in the year.

