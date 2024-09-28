S&W Atlas Iron and Metal Corp. Owners Charged Following Scrap Metal Recycler Explosion

The S&W Atlas Iron and Metal Corp. and its owners were charged in an expanded 25-count indictment after an explosion earlier this year in its scrap metal recycler , Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday.

The indictment charges the company and its owners, Gary Weisenberg and Matthew Weisenberg with 22 felony counts of knowingly disposing of hazardous waste without a permit and one felony count for the deposit of hazardous waste. Both owners are also facing two misdemeanor counts of failure to maintain or operate a facility to minimize the possibility of a fire or explosion and one count of public nuisance.was the second one in just over two decades.

“Our children and the community of Watts deserve a safe and healthy environment to learn and grow in,” District Attorney Gascón said. “We will hold companies accountable when they put profits over people and endanger the well-being of our neighborhoods. This latest charge is a reminder that the safety of our communities must come first. No business has the right to jeopardize public health, especially in areas that impact our children’s futures.

According to the district attorney's office, soil samples taken from in the area displayed excessive concentrations of lead and zinc. Additional samples taken at the plant found excessive concentrations of seven different metals. Metal debris, allegedly from Atlas, has also been found at and around the high school.

"Today’s indictment repeats 24 of the counts from the complaint filed more than a year ago and adds a single misdemeanor," said the spokesperson in a statement."In court, Atlas explained to the judge the actions they have taken over the years to protect the neighboring school and the court was satisfied with these protections."

