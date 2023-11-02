S&P 500 Powers Through 4200 Amid Volatility Melt: Can It Overcome 4250?

If the Fed isn’t sure if the policy is tight enough, then it would seem the odds favor the Fed overstaying their welcome or overtightening. Because, at this point, the market still sees rates staying above 3% on headline

Based on that, there will be no rate cuts coming anytime soon, and higher rates and tighter financial conditions will need to be persistent before they can be substituted for monetary policy. One or two months of high rates on the back of the curve will not substitute for monetary policy.His voice may have been soft, but nothing was soft about what was said. The market’s positive reaction had everything to do with Vanna and implied volatility melting, then what Powell said.

When Powell didn’t give the bond bears anything else, the shorts appeared to be covering. My nice bull flag pattern is certainly in doubt at this point, and if rates don’t rise today, it will probably mean we retrace back to around 4.6%.) initially went down by around 4% yesterday. Then, on the earnings call, they went on to talk about their AI chip, and the stock rallied 10%. At least for them, the stock held $94.

The S&P 500 popped another 1% Wednesday, making this three up days in a row. While this still has a long way to go before getting back even half of the previous eight sessions of... Keeping a watchlist during market downturns is crucial, as stocks that weather corrections best often lead in the next rally. Resilient Dow stocks include Microsoft, Amgen,...

