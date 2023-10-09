S&P 500 hits two-week high of $4,340 as equities shrug off Gaza escalation fears

S&P 500 hits its highest prices in two weeks as equities rally off weekend Gaza jitters. US equities dipped to kick off the trading week after Hamas rocket attacks over the weekend, but investors recovered their mood into the midday. Markets will be turning their eyes ahead to US inflation figures due in the mid-week.

Tuesday brings a collection of speeches from Fed officials, including Waller, Kashkari, and Daly; on Wednesday the latest Producer Price Index drops, with the annualized period into September expected to show a slight uptick into 2.3% from 2.2%. Thursday will see US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, forecast to decline softly for the same period to 4.1% from 4.

Israel reveals scope of overnight siege on Gaza Strip, says more than 500 targets struckThe Israeli Air Force says hundreds of targets, including multiple Hamas “command centers' have been hit overnight in strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Israel mounts heavy strikes on Gaza after Hamas attack; at least 500 dead so farIsrael pressed its relentless bombing campaign on Gaza overnight and into early Sunday as it battled to regain control after a deadly Hamas incursion.

Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Hamas Threatens to Kill Hostages; Israel Orders ‘Siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said the authorities would block deliveries of food, water and fuel into the already blockaded enclave. A spokesman for Hamas’s military wing threatened to execute a hostage each time an Israeli airstrike hits Gazans in their homes.