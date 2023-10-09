S&P 500 futures under pressure after Hamas attacks Israel

U.S. stock futures slid early Monday as investor sentiment was hit by an upsurge of violence in the Middle East.

What’s driving markets Global markets started the week in risk-off mode after Hamas attacked Israel, raising fears of a broader conflict. The price of Brent crude BRN00, +3.25%, the global energy benchmark, jumped nearly 4% amid concerns oil supplies from the region may be compromised.

U.S. stock futures dived as bourses in much of Europe and Asia sold off, while traders moved into the perceived havens of gold GC00, +1.06%, the U.S. dollar DXY and government bonds, such as the German bund BX:TMBMKDE-10Y. headtopics.com

“Geopolitical risk doesn’t tend to linger long in markets but there are many second order impacts that could come through in the weeks, months and years ahead from this weekends’ developments,” said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank.

With that in mind, the U.S. producer and consumer prices data for September will be published on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, with further evidence of easing price pressure required in order to cement no more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year. headtopics.com

Forecasts suggest analysts have become less confident about corporate profitability in recent weeks. Aggregate S&P 500 earnings are expected to decline by 0.3% for the year to Q3 2023, which would mark the fourth consecutive quarter of falling earnings, according to John Butters, senior earnings analysts at Factset.

