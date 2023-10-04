S&P 500 futures steady as bond market sell-off abates

U.S. stock futures meandered with mildly fluctuating Treasury yields early Thursday, amid signs the bond market sell-off was abating.

What’s driving markets Equity-index futures trading continued to be led by moves in the U.S. Treasury market, as traders parse economic data to determine the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory. Then on Wednesday the Wall Street stock benchmark rose 0.8% after a softer-than-expected ADP employment report helped push 10-year yields down from an early session high around 4.87% to finish the day around 4.73%.

“Sweet would be loosening jobs data, sour would be a still-strong jobs data which would fuel the hawkish Fed expectations and further boost U.S. yields…[which] are at a critical moment,” she added. There’s also more Fedspeak, including Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester talking at the Chicago Payments Symposium at 9 a.m., and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly making comments at noon in New York. headtopics.com

Ford, GM lay off about 500 more employees, citing expanded UAW strikeRoughly 3,000 workers have been impacted by layoffs since the UAW strike began.

