S&P 500 Futures Hold at 11-Week Highs as Investors Bet on Fed Rate Cuts

Early Friday action in futures shows the S&P 500 SPX will hold at 11-week highs after rallying 12 of the last 14 sessions and taking its gains for November so far to 7.5%. Investors like the sight of the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y sliding about 60 basis points in just four weeks, as traders increase bets that the Federal Reserve will be cutting interest rates by the middle of next year. That’s because recent data has pointed to easing inflation and slower economic growth.

And, importantly, at the moment the stock market is happy that the latter is providing the forme

United States Headlines Read more: MARKETWATCH »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MARKETWATCH: Stock Futures Flat as S&P 500 Streak EndsPlug Power reports a third-quarter loss wider than a year earlier and revenue that misses analysts' expectations, while Trade Desk's outlook for the fourth...

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

NBCNEWYORK: Stock futures rise slightly after the S&P 500's best week of 2023The Dow just capped its most winning week since October 2022, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their best weeks since last November.

Source: NBCNewYork | Read more »

NBCNEWYORK: Stock futures are little changed after the S&P 500's best week of 2023The Dow just capped its most winning week since October 2022, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their best weeks since last November.

Source: NBCNewYork | Read more »

CNBC: Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 registers longest winning streak since 2021: Live updatesOn Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both notched their longest winning streaks since November 2021.

Source: CNBC | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: S&P 500 futures extend gains on hopes rate-hike cycle has peakedSteven Goldstein is based in London and responsible for MarketWatch's coverage of financial markets in Europe, with a particular focus on global macro and commodities. Previously, he was Washington bureau chief, directing MarketWatch's economic, political and regulatory coverage. Follow Steve on Twitter: MKTWgoldstein.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

CNBC: S&P 500 futures tick higher as attention turns from Fed to latest earnings reports: Live updatesThe Federal Reserve kept rates at the conclusion of its meeting Wednesday, fueling a rally for stocks to start November.

Source: CNBC | Read more »