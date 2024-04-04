Ryvid Anthem: A Promising Zero Emission City Bike with a Catch

The Ryvid Anthem looks like a great zero emission city bike , whether it’s ridden for commuting, running errands, or just plain fun. With a top speed of up to 84 mph, a range of up to 75 miles per charge, and a relatively quick charging time, the Anthem has a lot going for it.

However (spoiler alert), as is the case with the first rounds of EVs produced by most e-mobility startups, the pricing is still a bit of a stretch for the average budget-conscious shopper

Ryvid Anthem Zero Emission City Bike EV E-Mobility Pricing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

My Adventure on a Ryvid Anthem Electric MotorcycleA little planning goes a long way toward electric acceptance.

Source: AutoweekUSA - 🏆 229. / 63 Read more »

Why a New Inhalable Lung Cancer Treatment Is So PromisingStudy showed that exosomes (tiny spheres released by cells) can deliver potent immunotherapy to lung cancer tumors.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

‘Fortnite’ Meets ‘Toy Story’ With The Promising ‘Mini Royale’I have been a technology writer and editor for more than 20 years. I was assistant editor of The Sunday Times’ technology section, editor of PC Pro magazine and have written for more than a dozen different publications and websites over the years.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

'The Voice': Kamalei Kawa'a and Gabriel Goes Team Up on a Hawaiian AnthemSeason 25's Hawaiian singers teamed up for an iconic duet during Monday's Battle Rounds!

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

The Gaslight Anthem announce major US summer tour, new EP with Billie Eilish coverNew Jersey rock ambassadors The Gaslight Anthem may be bringing the sounds of the shore to a town near you this summer.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Nobel-winning biologist on the most promising ways to stop ageingEfforts to extend our lifespan continue and many look promising, but success will have unintended consequences, says Nobel prizewinner Venki Ramakrishnan

Source: newscientist - 🏆 541. / 51 Read more »